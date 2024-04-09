Scotiabank Boosts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to $7.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

