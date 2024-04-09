Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.
STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX
Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1,487.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagate Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.