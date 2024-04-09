Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1,487.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

