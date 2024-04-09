Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 334,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,937. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,487.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,834,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.