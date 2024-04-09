Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 379 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.10. The stock had a trading volume of 691,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,700. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

