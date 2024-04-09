Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.62. 129,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

