Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.62. 127,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,923. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

