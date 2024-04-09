Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,030,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,842,945. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $559.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

