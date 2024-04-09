Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 876,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

