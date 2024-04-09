Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $357.01. 1,165,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

