Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 515,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,242. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

