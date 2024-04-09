Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $333.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,629. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

