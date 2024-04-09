Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,983. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

