Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 406,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.83 and its 200 day moving average is $238.95. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

