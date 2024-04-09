Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.19. 908,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,413. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day moving average is $232.31.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

