Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,253,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,904. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

