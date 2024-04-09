Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $256.78. 2,050,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

