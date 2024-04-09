Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

USMC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,628. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.