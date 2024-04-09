Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,712 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,607. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

