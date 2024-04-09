Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 448,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

