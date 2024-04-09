Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 28,768 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,821,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,654,656. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $558.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

