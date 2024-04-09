Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 338,346 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.88% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $117,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 133,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

