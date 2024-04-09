Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $100.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $100,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 399,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,146. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

