Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $206.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,110 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $206,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. 3,349,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,911,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

