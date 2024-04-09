Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.58 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vail Resorts worth $27,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $231.11. 137,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.67. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

