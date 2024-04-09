Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $75.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $75,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 1,828,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

