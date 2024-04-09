Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.59% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $51,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 370,028 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 309,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,772,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 393,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

