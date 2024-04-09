Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,038 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $38,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. 6,615,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.