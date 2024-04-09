Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 34,949 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 737.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,324.61. The company had a trading volume of 715,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,291.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $613.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

