Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36,258 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 118,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,495. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

