Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.39. The company had a trading volume of 344,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

