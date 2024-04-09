Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.