Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,001 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CWI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 122,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,450. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

