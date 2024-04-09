ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $9.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $776.42. The company had a trading volume of 448,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $770.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

