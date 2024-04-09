Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.70.

Shares of SWAV opened at $325.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.89. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

