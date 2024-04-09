Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

