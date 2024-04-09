SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.21

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 180852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5750591 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

