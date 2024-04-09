Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

SMPL stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.