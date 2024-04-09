SingularityNET Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $126.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,681,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,681,258.98352 with 1,279,455,944.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.13881756 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $141,842,693.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

