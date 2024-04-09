Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$32.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZZZ

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$945.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3695652 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.