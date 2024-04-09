SLERF (SLERF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $199.61 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, SLERF has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $199.61 million and $102.39 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.42384674 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $112,526,999.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

