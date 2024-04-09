SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $57.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE SM opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

