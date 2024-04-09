SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.51 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,057. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

