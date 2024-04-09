Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.06 and last traded at $154.57. 1,565,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,861,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

