So-Young International Inc. (SY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on April 29th

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Stock Performance

SY stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in So-Young International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.