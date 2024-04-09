SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

