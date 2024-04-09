SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. 14,544,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 54,466,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

