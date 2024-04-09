Softcat plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Softcat Stock Down 0.2 %

SCT opened at GBX 1,617 ($20.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,404.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,892.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,648 ($20.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.86) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.56) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($17.97).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

