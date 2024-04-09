SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

