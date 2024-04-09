SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.