SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $347,000.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:NEAR opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
